The command in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by its spokesman, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that violent attacks necessitated the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew.

“Henceforth, no protest or gathering or procession, under whatever guise, is permitted within Lagos State.

“In the light of the above, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

“The protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police will resist such anarchy within the ambit of the law,’’ Adejobi said.

Adejobi said that the command was resolute in sustenance of human rights and democratic tenets.

“The general public is hereby warned to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command will resist such in totality,’’ Adejobi said.