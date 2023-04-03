Police condemn attack on Adamawa community, vow to arrest culprits

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the State Police Command’s spokesman conveyed the Commissioner’s condemnation in a statement issued in Yola.

Nguroje said Babatola, who had issued an order for immediate arrest of culprits.

“The Commissioner of Police strongly condemned the recent attacked on the people of Dabna community by yet to be identified men in Hong LGA, that resulted in the unfortunate murder of three persons and loss of properties.

“Consequently, the CP has ordered the immediate arrest and investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice,’’ Nguroje said.

He said the CP also warned that attacks on innocent souls under whatever guise, would not be tolerated.

“The CP said the command holds the lives of citizens sacrosanct and such unwarranted attitude would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.

“He equally reiterated the commitment of the Command in protection of lives and property, while stressing that it is vital to work with other sister security agents in protecting the fundamental rights of citizens.