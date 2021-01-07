The Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Shehu Maikudi, says there's an urgent need to battle the prevalence of rape, especially of minors, in the state.

The commissioner said during a media briefing on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 that seven cases of rape have already been reported in the state this year.

He said 250 rape cases were recorded in Gombe throughout 2020, with suspects arraigned in court.

"This particular menace is what is disturbing the generality of the people because most of the victims are minors; they are children of six years and below, and they are being exploited by unscrupulous elements who are adults. Their age ranges from 34 to 60, 70," he said.

Rape and other sex-related crimes received a great amount of national attention last year following a string of high-profile cases all over the country where 717 cases were reported between January and May.

In June 2020, all 36 state governors resolved to declare a state of emergency on rape and other gender-based violence against women and children.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said Nigerians must unite in efforts to combat the scourge of sexual violence by reporting such incidents and cooperating with authorities to ensure perpetrators don't escape the law.