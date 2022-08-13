RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police committed to strengthening evidence-based investigation - CP

Mr Muhammed Gumel, the Commissioner of Police in Sokoto state, said the command is committed to strengthening police capacity in evidence-based investigation, prosecution and human rights.

Gumel was quoted as saying that the command had since explored more ways toward bridging the gap in the training and retraining of its personnel.

“The training gap on evidence-based investigation, prosecution and human rights could be bridged through regular interface with police personnel.

“A workshop which will be conducted by the judiciary in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission would be attended by the police personnel and those of the National Correctional Service,” he said.

Gumel added that doing so would no doubt enhance the personnel’s capabilities in managing emerging crimes and nip in the bud issues that are causing delay in prosecution and justice delivery processes.

He further stated that the visit was in order to provide an avenue for both judiciary and the police to brainstorm on better ways to face the common enemies of the nation.

Responding, Sifawa restated his commitment to work closely with the police to facilitate quick justice delivery in the state.

