Police Commissioner assures Ladipo Market traders of adequate security

The CP, who was received by the leadership of the market led by the President-General, Ladipo International Market, Mr Jude Nwankwo, said that more uniform and plain clothes officers had already been deployed to the market and others in the state.

He urged them to be peaceful and law abiding, and never to take laws into their hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police boss said more attention of the command has now be drawn to markets in the state, calling on the traders to always give timely, useful information about strange movement and gathering to the police.

The President-General of the market, Mr Jude Nwankwo, appreciated the CP for the visit.

Nwankwo also commended him for his concern and proactiveness to the security of the traders and businesses at Ladipo market.

Nwankwo specifically appreciated Owohunwa for his deployment of more men to the market, stressing that such security presence has given confidence to traders and customers at the biggest auto spare parts market in West Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traders also commended the Area Commander Zone D, Mushin and the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in charge of the area for their professionalism all the time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that goods worth millions of naira were, on Wednesday, destroyed by unidentified arsonists, who invaded Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market, in the Olodi-Apapa area of Lagos State.