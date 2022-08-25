RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police commission union declares indefinite strike

Bayo Wahab

The Inspector General of Police is accused of taking over the functions of the PSC in flagrant disregard of the Nigerian constitution.

Musiliu Smith and Usman Baba. (Punch)
Musiliu Smith and Usman Baba. (Punch)

This was announced by the Chairman of the Joint Service Union, PSC chapter, Mr Adoyi Adoyi in an interview with ThePunch on Thursday, August 25, 2022,

This is coming amid disagreement between workers of the commission, the Chairman of the commission, Mr Musiliu Smith, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, on which body should be responsible for recruitment, promotion, and appointment of constables and officers.

According to Adoyi, the IGP and other police chiefs in connivance with the chairman of the PSC, have overruled the constitutional duty of the PSC.

Adoyi also accused the Inspector General of Police, Baba of usurping the functions of the PSC in flagrant disregard of the Nigerian constitution.

He said, “We’re embarking on an indefinite strike from Monday, August 29, to show how discontent with the way the PSC is being run by the chairman of the commission, and the flagrant disregard for the constitution, the court of law, and the PSC by the IGO, Usman Baba.”

“The duties of the PSC are spelt out in the constitution, but the IGP has disregarded all of that, and has taken over the duties of the commission. He appoints and promotes at will as opposed to what is stated in the constitution.

He maintained that according to the constitution, the appointment, promotion, and recruitment of police officers and constables are the prerogative of the PSC, not the IGP.

