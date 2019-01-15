The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it will monitor the conduct of police personnel during the 2019 General Elections to ascertain their adherence to professionalism.

A Commissioner, Hajiya Najatu Muhammad, stated this during a news conference in Dutse.

Muhammad said the measure was to ensure the credibility of the electoral process.

“As the awaited election is drawing to a close, it is with utmost importance that we draw the attention of the public and all stakeholders in the upcoming election on the conduct of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The NPF is the largest and leading agency providing 85% of security personnel for the 2019 elections.

“PSC is therefore very interested in how the police conduct themselves in this all important act in ensuring the credibility of the process.

“This is important to all Nigerians, as the President has constantly referred to this.

“Therefore, the PSC will be monitoring the Police Conduct in the 2019 General Election across the entire country with a view to ascertain professionalism in order to ensure the credibility of the electoral process,” she said.

The commissioner also reminded the public that the PSC is responsible for the appointment, promotion and discipline of all police officers with the exception of the IGP.

She stated that the PSC is not unmindful of past allegation of some unprofessional conducts by some policemen in previous elections.

“For these reasons, the PSC will set up and create awareness hotlines for complaints by citizens.

“We urge all Nigerians to report acts of indiscipline and lack of professionalism by any member of the Force to the Commission for quick resolution,” she said.

According to her, the commission would ensure best practices in all postings carried out towards the 2019 election in order to strengthen democratic ideals.

“Every posting made in contradiction of the Constitution is therefore null, void and illegal.

“The commission will not hesitate to act on any complain that arises from the public as a result of this illegality.

“The commission also expects all members of the force to remain apolitical and professional in the course of carrying out their duties of maintaining law and order,” the official said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Najatu Muhammad is a commissioner in the PSC representing women’s interest (North West).

She spoke on behalf of a team from the commission visiting states in the North-West to inform political leaders, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders about the resolve of the commission ahead of the 2019 general elections.

NAN also reports that the team began the exercise in Jigawa.