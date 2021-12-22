RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police commission approves promotion of 8204 officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of a total of 8204 senior officers across the board nationwide.

Nigerian police officers (Guardian)
Mr Austine Braimo, the Commissioner, Representing the Media in the Commission, told a news briefing that the approvals were granted at the commission’s 13th Plenary Meeting held on Monday and Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that two Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) were promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), while six Commissioners of Police (CPs) were promoted to the rank of AIG.

Braimo said that 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were promoted to the rank of CP, while 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) were promoted to the rank of DCPs.

He said the two newly promoted DIGs are Mr Zaki Ahmed and Mr Johnson Kokumo.

Braimo said Ahmed was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created following the retirement of Mr Tijjani Baba in October.

According to him, Kokumo will be filling the gap left by the retirement of Mr David Folawiyo who retired in November.

Braimo said the newly promoted AIGs were Buba Sanusi, Ndatsu Mohammed, Bello Dalijan, Sahabo Yahaya, Akingbola Olatunji, and Hakeem Odumosu.

The commissioner said the 17 newly promoted CPs were Josephine Anyasinti; Rhoda Olofu, Godwin Aghaulor; Effiom Emmanuel, Stanley Ude; Charles Mozie and Tajudeen Bakare.

Others newly promoted CPs were Longe Patrick; Samuel Emmanuel, Faleye Olaleye, Yetunde Longe, Haruna Garba, Tajudeen Wale Abass, Rex Dundun, Ambrose Onah, Durosinmi Olatoye and Ndu Anene.

Braimo said 49 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) were promoted to the rank of ACPs and 74 Superintendent of Police (SPs), promoted to the rank of CSP.

He said 866 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) were promoted to the rank of SPs while 7,166 Assistant Superintendents of Police 11 (ASP11) were confirmed to ASP1.

