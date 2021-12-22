Police commission approves promotion of 8204 officers

He said that two Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) were promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), while six Commissioners of Police (CPs) were promoted to the rank of AIG.

Braimo said that 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were promoted to the rank of CP, while 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) were promoted to the rank of DCPs.

He said the two newly promoted DIGs are Mr Zaki Ahmed and Mr Johnson Kokumo.

Braimo said Ahmed was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created following the retirement of Mr Tijjani Baba in October.

According to him, Kokumo will be filling the gap left by the retirement of Mr David Folawiyo who retired in November.

Braimo said the newly promoted AIGs were Buba Sanusi, Ndatsu Mohammed, Bello Dalijan, Sahabo Yahaya, Akingbola Olatunji, and Hakeem Odumosu.

The commissioner said the 17 newly promoted CPs were Josephine Anyasinti; Rhoda Olofu, Godwin Aghaulor; Effiom Emmanuel, Stanley Ude; Charles Mozie and Tajudeen Bakare.

Others newly promoted CPs were Longe Patrick; Samuel Emmanuel, Faleye Olaleye, Yetunde Longe, Haruna Garba, Tajudeen Wale Abass, Rex Dundun, Ambrose Onah, Durosinmi Olatoye and Ndu Anene.

Braimo said 49 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) were promoted to the rank of ACPs and 74 Superintendent of Police (SPs), promoted to the rank of CSP.