Police commend Anambra residents on peaceful election

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra attributed the success of the election to team work by security agencies in the state.

Mr Echeng Echeng, the Anambra Commissioner of Police has commended residents of the state for the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election.

Echeng said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday.

“It is on record that we have witnessed one of the most peaceful elections in recent times in the country.

I can beat my chest on that,” he said.

Echeng said that the police did not witness security breach during the election across the state.

The election was peaceful and we had no incident of violence, ballot snatching or fighting in any polling unit in the state.

“The election in terms of security was marvelous,” he said.

Echeng attributed the success of the election to team work by security agencies in the state.

“We synergied with sister security agencies and made sure it was incident free, we held meetings over a long period of time preparing for the election and it paid off,” he said.

Echeng said that the peaceful conduct of the election had proven that Anambra was one of the most peaceful states in the country.

”Prior to the election, I have been telling people that Anambra is one of the most peaceful states in the country and the peaceful conduct of the election has proven that,” he said.

Echeng, however, acknowledged that there were some hitches during the election due to malfunctioning of some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gadgets.

Wherever you have hitches during the election, it was not base on security problem, rather it was based on problems associated with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) equipment.

“I think we deserve commendation,” he said.

