Police commence investigation into shooting, abduction in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has commenced investigations into a reported case of armed robbery, shooting, and abduction of some persons in the Kubwa area of Abuja.

She said the prompt response by operatives of the command led to the rescue of three victims and the recovery of firearms and ammunition, including one AK47 rifle and 25 rounds of ammunition.

Adeh said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects invaded the estate at about 7:30 p.m. and started shooting sporadically where two persons were affected.

While departing the scene, the suspects left with four victims, possibly, to enable them to evade arrest by the police response team deployed to the area.

“The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention, but unfortunately one of them was confirmed dead by a doctor in the hospital, while the other is responding to treatment,” she said.

Adeh enjoined residents of the area to remain calm, adding that the command had deployed intelligence and other operational assets to fortify security in Kubwa and its environs.

She said investigation was on to identify the suspects and bring them to book.

Adeh also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious situation through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

She added that residents should also reach out to the command’s Public Complaint Bureau via telephone number 09022222352.

