The Nigerian Police has on Thursday, February 6, 2020, closed its case in the ongoing trial of Senator Elisha Abbo, who was caught on camera in July 2019, assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Days after the video of the scandal went viral, the senator representing Adamawa North senatorial district was arraigned at the Magistrate Court in Zuba, Abuja.

On July 8, 2019, Senator Abbo’s trial began at the court and was granted bail with a bond of N5 million.

However, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the resumed hearing of the matter, the police lawyer, James Idachaba, told the court, that he is closing his case against the senator after calling two witnesses, Premium Times reports.

Anyata Warmate and Mary Daniel, an assistant superintendent with the Nigerian Police, who investigated the case are the two witnesses the police brought to the court.

Reacting go police readiness to close the case, Mr Abbo’s lawyer, Isaac Adeniyi said the police has not been able to establish a prima facie case against Mr Abbo. He, therefore, asked for an adjournment to enable them file a no-case submission in the matter.