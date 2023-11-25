ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police caution APC, NNPP supporters over planned protest in Kano today

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police urged residents to go about their lawful business without any fear of molestation.

Police caution APC, NNPP supporters over planned protest in Kano today [Twitter:@NPFReformOffice]
Police caution APC, NNPP supporters over planned protest in Kano today [Twitter:@NPFReformOffice]

Recommended articles

Hussaini Gumel, the state Commissioner of Police, said this when he spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

Gumel said that already the command had embarked on aggressive patrol in and outside the metropolis to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

He said that armed security personnel had been deployed to strategic locations to deal with any form of security threats in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

” As far as this command is concerned we have not permitted the two major political parties to engage in any form of protest in our areas of supervision,” he said.

He urged residents to go about their lawful business without any fear of molestation.

He said that the police and sister security agencies were working hand in hand to ensure adequate security to secure lives and property in the state.

He also called on leaders of the two parties to abide by the peace accords they signed.

He appealed to parents to keep a close watch on the movement of their wards as anyone found disrupting the peace would be arrested and prosecuted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu tasks new NBCC President on innovation, collaboration

Sanwo-Olu tasks new NBCC President on innovation, collaboration

Gov Abiodun hails Appeal Court judgment, extends olive branch to opposition

Gov Abiodun hails Appeal Court judgment, extends olive branch to opposition

Police caution APC, NNPP supporters over planned protest in Kano today

Police caution APC, NNPP supporters over planned protest in Kano today

Tinubu appoints 10 board members for Finance Ministry, 2 for Customs

Tinubu appoints 10 board members for Finance Ministry, 2 for Customs

Minister angry over handling of ₦128m irrigation project in Adamawa, summons contractor

Minister angry over handling of ₦128m irrigation project in Adamawa, summons contractor

One officer doing the job of two - IGP laments inadequate manpower in police force

One officer doing the job of two - IGP laments inadequate manpower in police force

Nigeria lost $1.4bn in 8 years due to CBN ban on 43 items - Cardoso

Nigeria lost $1.4bn in 8 years due to CBN ban on 43 items - Cardoso

I won't contest against President Tinubu in 2027 - Wike

I won't contest against President Tinubu in 2027 - Wike

Mufti Menk visits Tinubu, says Nigeria can be best country in Africa

Mufti Menk visits Tinubu, says Nigeria can be best country in Africa

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

We're targeting leadership, command chains of terrorists – Military

We're targeting leadership, command chains of terrorists – Military

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

Lt. Col. Abubakar-Surajo Imam [NAN]

Army gets first Professor as NDA promotes Lt. Col. Imam