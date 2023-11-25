Police caution APC, NNPP supporters over planned protest in Kano today

Hussaini Gumel, the state Commissioner of Police, said this when he spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

Gumel said that already the command had embarked on aggressive patrol in and outside the metropolis to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

He said that armed security personnel had been deployed to strategic locations to deal with any form of security threats in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

” As far as this command is concerned we have not permitted the two major political parties to engage in any form of protest in our areas of supervision,” he said.

He urged residents to go about their lawful business without any fear of molestation.

He said that the police and sister security agencies were working hand in hand to ensure adequate security to secure lives and property in the state.

He also called on leaders of the two parties to abide by the peace accords they signed.