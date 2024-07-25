Police capture man posing as Army personnel for 2 years, fraudulently collects ₦210k

SP Ahmed Wakil, spokesperson of the command, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Bauchi. He said that impersonation as such an act violates Sections 110(1) and 251 of the Criminal Code.

Wakil said the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Tafawa Balewa Housing Estate Divisional Police “C” Division on Monday after a complaint was filed against him. He revealed that the suspect collected ₦210,000 from an unsuspecting individual under the false representation of assisting the victim in securing a job with the Nigerian Army.

According to Wakil, the suspect deceitfully directed his victim to meet his friend, who is currently at large, to facilitate his entry into the Nigerian Military School in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“However, after spending eight days in Zaria, the victim could not meet the individual who was supposed to take him to the training school,” Wakil said.

He pointed out the police preliminary investigations showed that the culprit had never served or worked with the military before his arrest. Wakil, however, added that the suspect had obtained a pair of camouflage trousers from his friend, who is a serving military personnel.

Wakil said the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa, has ordered the transfer of the case for a discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department.