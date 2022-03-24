RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police can't go on strike, it is mutiny, DIG warns officers

Mr Johnson Kokumo, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of South-West, has advised police officers to be professional and shun any strike action which could lead to mutiny.

Nigeria Police Officers (Premium Times)
Kokumo gave the advice on Thursday in Akure during a meeting with police officers in Ondo State Command.

The DIG said that it was imperative for police officers to carry out their duties diligently by respecting the rights of the citizens.

“Police can not go on strike, it is mutiny and we all know what mutiny means, and what the consequences and punishments are.

“My prayer is that you will not be found guilty of committing mutiny and I admonish you all to do your jobs diligently and in a short time, there will be better smiles on our faces,” he said.

The DIG, therefore, cautioned police officers not to engage in any form of strike action.

According to him, the salary and monuments of the Police were paid from the tax payers purse.

“Of course, there are rules and regulations. Let us conform to the rules and regulations for better service delivery.

“Nothing stops us to be professional to all our rules and regulations, police is our friend is a common slogan but we really need to examine ourselves .

“Do we need to unleash terror on them? Do we need to abuse their rights with impunity? We will continue to sermonise especially to those who are yet to imbibe the culture of professionalism.

“So, as a matter of fact we must have respect for the rights of the citizen,” the DIG said.

Kokumo said that the increase in the police salary approved by President Muhammadu Buhari would go a long way to change the lives of the personnel when implemented.

He explained that all the departments saddled with the payment had started the process and computation, and it would be paid very soon.

