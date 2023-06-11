Police burst robbery syndicate in Jigawa

A statement on Sunday by the Police spokesperson in the state, Lawal Shiisu, said that the suspects were arrested in Ringim Local Government Area.

“On June 2, 2023 at at about 1930hrs, a team of Policemen led by Divisional Police Officer Ringim Division, acting on credible intelligence were notified about some specialised armed robbers.

“They had perfected their evil plans to move out for notorious operation along Wudil and Garko Road in Kano state.

“The team of Policemen and local vigilantes swung into action and arrested one Hamza Abdullahi, 22, (aka Chumo) of Wangara Fulani settlement, Ringim area.

“Also arrested was one Hassan Ya’u aged 25 of Tsoma Fulani settlement in Ajingi area of Kano state, in possession of one locally made fabricated revolver Pistol and two motorcycles.”

Shiisu added that the suspects had confessed to blocking Dundubus-Gamoji Road on May 6, during which they abandoned two motorcycles on sighting policemen.

According to him, the suspects also confessed to participating in armed robbery operations along Gujungu-Miga Road, Kiyawa-Shuwarin Road, and Fanisau-Kano Road, all in Jigawa.

He said that the two suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

