The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police burst robbery syndicate in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said that the two suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

Recommended articles

A statement on Sunday by the Police spokesperson in the state, Lawal Shiisu, said that the suspects were arrested in Ringim Local Government Area.

“On June 2, 2023 at at about 1930hrs, a team of Policemen led by Divisional Police Officer Ringim Division, acting on credible intelligence were notified about some specialised armed robbers.

“They had perfected their evil plans to move out for notorious operation along Wudil and Garko Road in Kano state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team of Policemen and local vigilantes swung into action and arrested one Hamza Abdullahi, 22, (aka Chumo) of Wangara Fulani settlement, Ringim area.

“Also arrested was one Hassan Ya’u aged 25 of Tsoma Fulani settlement in Ajingi area of Kano state, in possession of one locally made fabricated revolver Pistol and two motorcycles.”

Shiisu added that the suspects had confessed to blocking Dundubus-Gamoji Road on May 6, during which they abandoned two motorcycles on sighting policemen.

According to him, the suspects also confessed to participating in armed robbery operations along Gujungu-Miga Road, Kiyawa-Shuwarin Road, and Fanisau-Kano Road, all in Jigawa.

He said that the two suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ekot, appreciated the people of the state for their support and urged them to continue providing useful information to tackle criminal elements.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound skunk in native black soap, tramadol pills in women hair

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound skunk in native black soap, tramadol pills in women hair

Ondo fishermen call on govt to enforce life jackets as 5 die in boat mishaps

Ondo fishermen call on govt to enforce life jackets as 5 die in boat mishaps

ICPC boss urges citizens to trust in God for blessings

ICPC boss urges citizens to trust in God for blessings

We are fully opposed to same sex marriage, says Nigeria’s Anglican Church

We are fully opposed to same sex marriage, says Nigeria’s Anglican Church

Police burst robbery syndicate in Jigawa

Police burst robbery syndicate in Jigawa

Emefiele’s suspension expected, overdue – Financial Expert

Emefiele’s suspension expected, overdue – Financial Expert

Fuel Subsidy: Kwara Gov approves bus palliatives for students, workers

Fuel Subsidy: Kwara Gov approves bus palliatives for students, workers

NDLEA uncovers meth lab, recover packs of illicit drug

NDLEA uncovers meth lab, recover packs of illicit drug

June 12: Nigeria should be crisis-free, Clark pleads

June 12: Nigeria should be crisis-free, Clark pleads

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors