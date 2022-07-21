RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police burst fake CAC registration centre in Lagos, arrest 5

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State have bust a fake Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration centre in Ikeja and arrested five suspects.

Police burst fake CAC registration centre in Lagos, arrest 5
Police burst fake CAC registration centre in Lagos, arrest 5

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Recommended articles

Hundeyin said that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) raided the fake CAC centre and arrested five suspects for forgery and impersonating the commission’s officials.

“Following a tip-off, painstaking background check and verification, officers of RRS bust the centre in Jobi Fele Way, Alausa Business District, Alausa, Ikeja,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the operatives led by the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, recovered several exhibits at the scene.

“Several forged CAC documents, a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Matrix used as makeshift offices for their nefarious transactions were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation reveal that the syndicate has swindled hundreds of people through the fake CAC registrations,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, directed that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigations and eventual prosecution.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos harmonises calendar for public, private schools

Lagos harmonises calendar for public, private schools

U.S. President Biden has COVID-19, experiencing ‘very mild symptoms’

U.S. President Biden has COVID-19, experiencing ‘very mild symptoms’

JAMB remits N29bn to FG, says Education Minister

JAMB remits N29bn to FG, says Education Minister

Police burst fake CAC registration centre in Lagos, arrest 5

Police burst fake CAC registration centre in Lagos, arrest 5

Passengers besiege Dana Air counters in Lagos, seek tickets refund

Passengers besiege Dana Air counters in Lagos, seek tickets refund

NDLEA arraigns man, 28, for allegedly trafficking 4.1kg of cocaine

NDLEA arraigns man, 28, for allegedly trafficking 4.1kg of cocaine

Reps move to stop privatisation of 5 Niger Delta power holding plants

Reps move to stop privatisation of 5 Niger Delta power holding plants

Osun: Adeleke accuses Oyetola's administration of looting government assets

Osun: Adeleke accuses Oyetola's administration of looting government assets

FG considers banning Okada across the country

FG considers banning Okada across the country

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu