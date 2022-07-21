Police burst fake CAC registration centre in Lagos, arrest 5

Hundeyin said that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) raided the fake CAC centre and arrested five suspects for forgery and impersonating the commission’s officials.

“Following a tip-off, painstaking background check and verification, officers of RRS bust the centre in Jobi Fele Way, Alausa Business District, Alausa, Ikeja,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the operatives led by the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, recovered several exhibits at the scene.

“Several forged CAC documents, a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Matrix used as makeshift offices for their nefarious transactions were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation reveal that the syndicate has swindled hundreds of people through the fake CAC registrations,” he said.