The command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.
Police burst fake CAC registration centre in Lagos, arrest 5
The Police Command in Lagos State have bust a fake Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration centre in Ikeja and arrested five suspects.
Hundeyin said that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) raided the fake CAC centre and arrested five suspects for forgery and impersonating the commission’s officials.
“Following a tip-off, painstaking background check and verification, officers of RRS bust the centre in Jobi Fele Way, Alausa Business District, Alausa, Ikeja,” he said.
The spokesperson said that the operatives led by the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, recovered several exhibits at the scene.
“Several forged CAC documents, a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Matrix used as makeshift offices for their nefarious transactions were recovered.
“Preliminary investigation reveal that the syndicate has swindled hundreds of people through the fake CAC registrations,” he said.
Hundeyin said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, directed that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigations and eventual prosecution.
