Police burst 12-member fake dollar syndicate in Gombe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Spokesman said the police recovered 563 pieces of counterfeit 100-dollar bills and ₦265,000 from the suspects.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mahid Abubakar, who disclosed this on Thursday, said that the suspects allegedly specialised in printing and disposing of the currency suspected to be counterfeit.

He said operatives of the command acting on credible intelligence arrested the suspects between Bajoga and Dukku axis, respectively.

According to him, the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

He urged residents of the state to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons and activities to security agencies.

