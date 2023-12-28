Police burst 10-year-old inter-state child abduction syndicate, arrest 9

The investigation was initiated by the Police Command in Kano State following reports of missing children.

Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel told newsmen on Thursday in Kano that the syndicate has been operating for over 10 years, and allegedly specialised in interstate trafficking, abduction, buying and selling of minors.

He said diligent investigation helped to dismantle the syndicate which has members in Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Lagos, Delta, Anambra and Imo states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was through diligent investigations by our dedicated team of officers that the operation of these criminal networks that have been in existence for more than 10 years was identified,” he added.

Gumel said seven victims, mostly minors, were rescued from the suspects, adding that some of the children were sold for between ₦300,000 and ₦600,000.

“It was found during investigations that a victim Mohammed Ilya who was abducted from Bauchi but had his name changed to Chidiebere, was sold recently at Nnewi in Anambra,” the commissioner of police said.

Gumel said the command was working with the state government to ensure that all the children were safely reunited with their original families.