ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police begins nationwide manhunt for killers of Rivers CDC chairman, Livingstone

News Agency Of Nigeria

Livingstone was shot to death on Saturday by unidentified assailants after a church service at the Rumueme Waterfront area in Port Harcourt.

Police begins nationwide manhunt for killers of Rivers CDC chairman [NAN]
Police begins nationwide manhunt for killers of Rivers CDC chairman [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olatunji Disu, said this during a visit to the family of the deceased at their residence in Port Harcourt on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Livingstone was shot to death on Saturday by unidentified assailants after a church service at the Rumueme Waterfront area in Port Harcourt.

The attackers, who were in a black Sport Utility Vehicle, quickly fled the scene, after firing multiple shots. Disu commiserated with the deceased’s family ,assuring that Livingstone’s killers would not go unpunished.

We have come to offer our condolences to the family of late Livingstone, who is survived by his wife, children, and other relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I empathise with the pain the family is going through and felt compelled to come and commiserate with them.

“We will not allow this matter to go unresolved. The killers of Ndidi Livingstone will not go unpunished, and we will soon unravel those behind this dastardly act.

“A manhunt is already underway for the killer squad, and we are edging closer to apprehending them.

“The police cannot combat crime in isolation, and therefore, we need all the support we can get,” he said.

Disu emphasised that the police required the support and cooperation of the public to effectively combat crime and criminalities. Godspower Livingstone, the elder brother of the deceased CDC chairman, praised Disu for the visit and appealed to him to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police begins nationwide manhunt for killers of Rivers CDC chairman, Livingstone

Police begins nationwide manhunt for killers of Rivers CDC chairman, Livingstone

NAFDAC seizes 24 cartons of expired Maggie cubes worth ₦4.5m in Sokoto

NAFDAC seizes 24 cartons of expired Maggie cubes worth ₦4.5m in Sokoto

NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra

NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra

839 road crashes claim 351 lives, 2,092 injured - Ogun FRSC

839 road crashes claim 351 lives, 2,092 injured - Ogun FRSC

NDLEA seizes 3,122.730 kg of illicit drugs worth ₦100m in Plateau

NDLEA seizes 3,122.730 kg of illicit drugs worth ₦100m in Plateau

Hoodlums attack, injure 3 fire service men while responding to fire incident in Oyo

Hoodlums attack, injure 3 fire service men while responding to fire incident in Oyo

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

Gov Adeleke appoints Olusola as head of anti-cultism unit in Osun Amotekun Corps

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

Lassa fever outbreak claims 1 in Cross River, Govt begins contact tracing, line listing

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue govt to construct 2 overhead bridges in Makurdi

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

PSC Commissioner urges Gov Otti to maintain adequate security in the state

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja [NAN]

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents laud Supreme Court verdict [Daily Trust]

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict