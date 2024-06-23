ADVERTISEMENT
Police begin probe into alleged killing of Inspector by naval officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson said that two men on the motorcycle in mufti, who claimed to be Naval officers, resisted arrest and attacked the policemen.

The Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that a report on the incident was received at the Okokomaiko police station around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday from some members of the public.

He said the report revealed that some policemen, who were on routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin, tried to impound a motorcycle riding against traffic at the Beno filling station.

“Other Naval personnel in uniform arrived at the scene and supported their colleagues in the attack.

“It was when one Inspector (name not given) slumped and was unconscious, that the Naval personnel escaped from the scene.

“The inspector was rescued and rushed to a hospital in the area, where he was confirmed dead.

“The body has been deposited at the Idi-Araba Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy, while the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

