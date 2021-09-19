RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police begin investigation into Enugu INEC office fire incident

Police operatives in Enugu have vowed to unravel the mystery behind the fire incident.

Arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Enugu State (TheNation)

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has commenced investigation to resolve mystery behind the fire that gutted the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) council office in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has earlier reported that INEC office complex, located in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was set ablaze by unknown arsonists on Sunday morning.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to NAN in Enugu on Sunday.

Ndukwe said: “The state’s Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) has commenced investigation into the fire incident.

“The state CID will unravel the mystery behind the fire incident that occurred at INEC Office in Awgu council area in the early hours of Sept. 19.

“Further development will be communicated, please,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the Chief Fire Officer in Enugu State, Chief Okwudili Ohaa, had earlier confirmed the fire incident to NAN in Enugu on Sunday.

Ohaa said that a distress call was received by the Enugu State Fire Service at the wee hours of Sunday, at about 1:30 a.m.

Yes, as usual, when we received the distress call; our trucks and men at Ozalla Station quickly moved down to the scene.

“We equally mobilised fire trucks and fire fighters from Enugu metropolis.

“Our prompt intervention saved the entire complex as only one office room was affected in the raging fire before it was extinguished,” he said.

The state fire chief said that the quick response of the fire fighters gave credence to the establishment of fire stations in local government areas by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

There are feelers that the arsonists climbed through the perimeter fence to gain access to the INEC complex.

NAN recalls that unknown arsonists had earlier in the year attacked the INEC Headquarters in Enugu State and INEC Office in Udenu Local Government Area as well.

