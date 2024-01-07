Police begin investigation as hotel manager discovers woman’s dead body

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that at about 6.17 p.m. on Friday, the manager of the hotel (name withheld) reported the case at the Trinity Police Station.

He said that the manager reported that the same Friday, at 8.00 p.m., while on a routine check in the hotel rooms, she discovered the woman’s lifeless body on a bed.

“On receipt of the information, a team of detectives visited and cordoned off the scene, photographed the corpse and the room.

“Efforts are on top gear to evacuate the corpse to the morgue and locate the relatives of the deceased.