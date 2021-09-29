RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police beef up security ahead of Independence Day anniversary

The IG advised Nigerians to go about the celebrations in the most peaceful and law-abiding manner.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

As Nigeria marks its 61st independence anniversary on Friday, October 1, 2021, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has assured Nigerians of ‘maximum security’.

Baba said the force, in its bid to ensure the success of all the activities lined up for the anniversary celebration, has instituted adequate security measures to protect Nigerians and prevent any ugly situation throughout the celebration.

The police boss said this in a statement on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, by the police spokesman, Frank Mba and titled ‘Independence celebration: IGP assures maximum security.’

The statement reads in part, “Consequently, the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in all the Zonal and State Commands and the FCT have been directed to lead the Independence Day anniversary security operations from the frontline.

“They are to ensure high visibility and confidence-boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other places of public resort to prevent any infiltration by hostile elements.”

The IG also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the occasion of the celebration.

While pledging the loyalty of the Nigeria Police Force to the sovereignty of the country, the police boss advised Nigerians to go about the celebrations in the most peaceful and law-abiding manner.



