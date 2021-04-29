RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police bar Yoruba Nation rally in Ogun

Police advised parents and guardians to warn their children against any gathering that may expose them to violence.

The Ogun State Police Command has barred the Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold in Abeokuta, the state capital on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi made this known in a statement on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The command advised parents and guardians to warn their children against any gathering that may expose them to violence.

The statement reads in part: “Consequently, the rally slated for Abeokuta on 1st May, 2021, is viewed by the Command as one too many in the state, and therefore not approved.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to warn their children and wards not to be involved in any of such gathering that may expose them to violence and consequently bring them on a collision course with the security agencies.

Details later...

