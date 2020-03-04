The police announced this on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abutu Sunday.

The command said the the decision was made to curb criminal activities and ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the people of the state, TheNation reports.

The statement reads, “It has come to the notice of the Ekiti State Police Command the illegal and unauthorized use of vehicles with covered number plates, revolving lights, sirens and tinted glasses.

“Information at the Command’s disposal has it that the aforementioned are currently being deployed by some unscrupulous persons in the commission of crimes.

“In view of this, the Ekiti State Police Command hereby, bans the unauthorised use of vehicles with covered number plates, revolving lights, sirens and artificial tinted glasses.

“The Command therefore, implore and urge everybody especially vehicle owners to be law abiding citizens and strictly adhere to the new order and directive as whosoever is found wanting shall be arrested, investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law”.