Police attack Sowore's AAC supporters protesting in Lagos

Police attack, arrest Sowore's AAC supporters while protesting arrest of members

The Police reportedly fired tear gas canisters into the the crowd a few minutes into the protest.

  • Published:
Police attack Sowore's AAC supporters protesting in Lagos play Police attack Sowore's AAC supporters protesting in Lagos (Sahara Reporters)

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command attacked members of the African Action Congress (AAC) while they were protesting the arrest of other members detained earlier on Monday, December 10, 2018.

The command had earlier arrested six members while they were pasting campaign posters of Omoyele Sowore, AAC's presidential candidate. They were arrested for allegedly damaging campaign posters belonging to candidates of other political parties, an allegation they denied.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, a media organisation owned by Sowore, protest against the arrest was met with force at the Area F Police Station in Lagos on Monday.

The Police reportedly fired tear gas canisters into the the crowd a few minutes into the protest and also shot one protester, identified as Okoh-Oboh Omotese Annabelle, in the leg without administering any medical treatment. Ten of the demonstrators were also arrested by police officers and thrown behind bars.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, CSP Chike Oti, had earlier disclosed that the six that were originally arrested were guilty of violating the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency laws.

He said, "The anti-crime patrol team of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja Division, around 2:30am on December 9, 2018, arrested six young men, namely: Olagokun Odunayo, Kool-Kloud Henry, Ugaju Joseph, Damilola Omidiji, Michael Kate and Banwo Olagokun, tearing posters of other political parties and replacing them with that of the African Action Congress. Their action is contrary to the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency laws that forbid advertisers from pasting posters at no other hour than the day time."

The leader of the team, identified as Olagokun Banwo, denied the claims by the Police as they wait to be charged to court.

