The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 53-year-old priest was kidnapped along with his chauffeur on Sunday.

SP Orlando Ikeokwu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) told journalists on Tuesday in Owerri that the police had swung into action to ensure the release of the cleric.

Ikeokwu called on Catholic faithful in Nigeria not to panic but to remain prayerful in the spirit of the yuletide and hope for Chikwe’s successful release.

“We urge everyone to remain calm in the face of this unfortunate situation.

“We also assure the general public that the auxiliary Bishop will soon be reunited with his loved ones.

“Our anti-kidnapping unit, led by CSP Linus Nwaiwu, has been mobilised to ensure he is freed and the suspects arrested,’’ the PPRO said.