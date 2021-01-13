The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Owede Bruno, the owner of Club Victoria's for violating the government's COVID-19 safety protocols.

The command announced in a statement on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 that the 42-year-old has been charged at Ebute Metta Magistrate Court on four counts according to the provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Bruno was arrested for allegedly encouraging fun seekers and clubbers to patronise his club despite the spike in the recorded cases of COVID-19 and preventive protocols put in place in the state.

He said 143 clubbers and strippers were arrested and 34 cars impounded at the club during a midnight raid by the Police on January 9.

Over a dozen clubs in Lagos have been sealed for violating restrictions on night clubs, as well as for ignoring the 12 am to 4 am curfew.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, vowed that the command will strictly enforce safety protocols and arrest more violators.

He also promised that policing the state will be all-inclusive and people-oriented in accordance with international policing standards.

Over 102,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria since the first case was detected in February 2020. Lagos has recorded the highest number of cases with over 37,000.