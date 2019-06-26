The Kebbi Police Command has arrested 10 suspected kidnappers, three informants and 32 other criminals under ‘Operation Puff Adder’ introduced by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu to checkmate all forms of criminality in the country.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Garba Danjuma made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He said the command’s strategies led to the arrest of the suspects between May and June this year.

“We have succeeded in arresting three suspected informants of kidnappers, 10 suspected kidnappers as well as 32 other criminals with various kinds of weapons, handsets, laptops, cables, knives and cutlasses under the Operation Puff Adder.

“The three suspected informants of the kidnappers were arrested at different police operations in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

“They specialized in giving information to kidnappers who are terrorising Zamfara and Kebbi States’ border towns through Bena district of Danko/Wasagu area,” he said.

Danjumma said the other suspects were involved in armed robbery, motorcycle theft, rape and possession of illegal weapons, among others.

“As soon as investigations are completed, the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

The commissioner urged the general public to ensure effective community policing and information sharing with the police to checkmate criminality in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the operation was launched on April 23, 2019 and was targeted at wiping out banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

It was earlier inaugurated by the IGP to tackle security challenges in the North West and other parts of the country.