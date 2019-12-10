The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah made the disclosure to newsmen at a news briefing on Monday in Katsina.

He said that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, Dec.4, in Katsina, following a tip-off.

“Sometime in April, the suspect conspired with one Abdulrahman Danfillo, 25, of the same address, now at large, deceived and abducted one Abubakar Muhammad and Aliyu Ahmed, all of Sabuwar-Unguwa, Katsina.

“The suspects took their victims to bandits at Gora forest, Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State as kidnap victims.

“The father of Abubakar Muhammad was compelled to pay the sum of N150,000 as ransom before his release, while Aliyu Ahmed is able to escape from the den of kidnappers,” he said.

He said that investigation was ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate.

Isah also said that the police were able to arrest three persons for sending threat messages and made several phone calls intimidating one Shua’ibu Bala, 36, of Gozaki in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspects threatened to kidnap the victim or any member of his family if he failed to pay them N150,000 as requested.

According to him, the Operation Puff Adder led by DPO, Kafur succeeded in arresting the syndicate at Unguwar Iliya village, Kafur when the suspects went to collect the ransom of N150,000 as demanded.

He said that during investigation, 23 cows suspected to have been stolen by the suspects were recovered from them.

The police spokesman said that the suspects confessed to have committed the crimes and that they would be charged to court after investigation.