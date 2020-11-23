The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a teenager and her friend in connection with arson that led to the loss of life of her former boyfriend's new lover.

The command's spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Monday, November 23, 2020 that 19-year-old Jemila Ibrahim conspired with her friend, 21-year-old Fatima Mohammed, to commit the crime on November 18.

He said the two set fire to the apartment occupied by Mohammed Yusuf at Monkey Village in the Festac area of Lagos.

Yusuf's new girlfriend, Rabi, was trapped inside the apartment before she was rescued and rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, but she died three days later on November 21.

Mohammed told the Police he broke up with Ibrahim over her alleged infidelity, before he fell in love with the deceased Rabi.

Ibrahim and Mohammed were arrested by police officers attached to Satellite Division, and will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department (SCIID), Panti.

The state's Commissioner of Police, ordered that the case be thoroughly investigated so that justice can prevail.

He appealed to Lagosians to stop taking laws into their own hands.