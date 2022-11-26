RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest teacher for alleged sexual assault of 4-year-old pupil

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Borno have arrested a female teacher simply identified as Aunty Zara for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old pupil in Maiduguri.

Nigerian police
Nigerian police

Recommended articles

Kamilu said the suspect, a teacher at a private school in Maiduguri, had been apprehended last week, adding the Command had commenced investigation into the case.

He said that upon completion of investigation, the case would be referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for next line of action.

The victim father who reported the case to the police, Hassan Dala said he noticed the victim’s urine was reddish in colour.

“Initially, I presumed it to be a symptom of infection. I took her to hospital, and they told us what the problem is.

“When the mother asked her, the victim told us what the teacher did to her.

“The victim said that the teacher cuddled, gave her breasts to suck and inserted finger in her private part.

“We have reported the matter to the police. What we want is justice,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Immigration directs passport offices to work Saturdays

Nigeria Immigration directs passport offices to work Saturdays

Former MD National Bank, Pius Ajumobi, is dead

Former MD National Bank, Pius Ajumobi, is dead

Police arrest teacher for alleged sexual assault of 4-year-old pupil

Police arrest teacher for alleged sexual assault of 4-year-old pupil

Ugwuanyi visits Enugu community affected by farmers-herders clash

Ugwuanyi visits Enugu community affected by farmers-herders clash

FRSC boss decries killing of 2 officers

FRSC boss decries killing of 2 officers

Court fines PRP presidential candidate for late filing of documents

Court fines PRP presidential candidate for late filing of documents

2023: Demand by South East for President morally right, timely – PDP

2023: Demand by South East for President morally right, timely – PDP

2023: Action Alliance disowns litigants against Bola Tinubu

2023: Action Alliance disowns litigants against Bola Tinubu

Buhari's daughter laments under-reporting of rape cases in Nigeria

Buhari's daughter laments under-reporting of rape cases in Nigeria

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday

New Naira Notes

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

FG intensifies effort to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025. (Robin Hammond)

UNFPA says 250 million Nigerians will fall into poverty if…