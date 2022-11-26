Police arrest teacher for alleged sexual assault of 4-year-old pupil

Kamilu said the suspect, a teacher at a private school in Maiduguri, had been apprehended last week, adding the Command had commenced investigation into the case.

He said that upon completion of investigation, the case would be referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for next line of action.

The victim father who reported the case to the police, Hassan Dala said he noticed the victim’s urine was reddish in colour.

“Initially, I presumed it to be a symptom of infection. I took her to hospital, and they told us what the problem is.

“When the mother asked her, the victim told us what the teacher did to her.

“The victim said that the teacher cuddled, gave her breasts to suck and inserted finger in her private part.