Police arrest suspected traffic robber, 2 others in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a suspected traffic robber, Charles Igbadoh, notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings at the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The suspect and his accomplices. [Twitter:@LagosPoliceNG]
The suspect and his accomplices. [Twitter:@LagosPoliceNG]

According to him, the officers of Adeniji-Adele Police Division of the Command arrested the suspect who led the officers to some of the receivers of the stolen items.

“The suspect was arrested following constant patrol by police officers in the area.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Odinaka Obiadu and Michael Adeniyi.

“The suspects are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation, which is aimed at arresting other criminal elements in that axis,” he stated.

Hundeyin said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, had directed that efforts be sustained in all criminals’ hideouts in the metropolis to ensure that all culprits were apprehended and dealt with.

"The CP has directed that efforts be sustained in all identified black spots to arrest and prosecute all miscreants in accordance with the law.” he said.

Police arrest suspected traffic robber, 2 others in Lagos

