Police arrest suspected rustler, recover 90 livestock in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that upon further investigation and interrogation, the suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory account of the livestock.

Police arrest suspected rustler, recover 90 livestock in Kaduna/Illustration
Police arrest suspected rustler, recover 90 livestock in Kaduna/Illustration

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “On Dec. 16, at about 2130hrs, our operatives conducting a patrol near Kasuwan Dole in Millennium city, successfully arrested the suspect.

“The suspect is from Kurmin Kaduna in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.”

Hassan explained that the suspect was reportedly involved in the rustling of 65 cows and 25 sheep.

He said that upon further investigation and interrogation, the suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory account of the livestock.

“This has raised suspicions about his involvement in rustling activities.

“As a result of that, the suspect was handed to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). for thorough and diligent investigation,“ Hassan said.

He added that the area has remained calm while efforts such as raids, visibility policing and patrol were continuing to ensure the safety and security of the community.

News Agency Of Nigeria

