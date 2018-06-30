Police arrest suspected notorious bandit, recover arms in Zamfara

news

The Zamfara state police command said it has arrested a suspected notorious bandit (name withheld) in Gurusu town in Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Muhammad Shehu stated this in a statement in Gusau on Saturday.

Shehu said the arrest was made on Friday after receiving information on presence of bandits in the area.

“We received distress call from the area that there was presence of bandits in the bush near Gurusu village.

“The area commander of Anka police area command mobilised and led a team of police mobile men for bush combing operation in the area which lasted for hours and led to the arrest of the suspect.

“A locally made gun with two live cartridges and one operational motorcycle were recovered from the suspect”, he said.

Meanwhile, the command said it had also arrested a woman, Salamatu Shehu from Rafin-Gona village in Anka local government area, for allegedly killing her husband.

He said the incident occurred on June 27, when the suspect and her husband were fighting and she was alleged to have used a stool to hit her husband to death.

According to him, all the suspects are in police custody will be charged to court after investigation.

He appealed to communities in the state to always provide information to assist the security agencies to fight criminals.