ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest suspected kingpin of human trafficking syndicate in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin further said that the Kwara State Police Command was contacted and confirmed that they had recovered some of the children, remaining only 11.

Suspected human trafficking kingpin arrested in Lagos with some of the trafficked children [NAN]
Suspected human trafficking kingpin arrested in Lagos with some of the trafficked children [NAN]

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said the syndicate usually brought under-aged children from the northern part of Nigeria to Lagos State for child labour and other illegal activities against children.

He said on Jan. 25, at about 5.45 p.m., a 45-year-old leader of the syndicate, one Alimot Haruna of Molete Village, Ilorin, was arrested by detectives from Ijora Badia Police Division, who had monitored her movements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the process, three underaged children, two females and one male, whose names could not be ascertained- between ages 7 and 12, of no fixed address, were rescued from her.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had illegally brought 42 children to Lagos State for child labour without the consent of their parents.

“It was also revealed that the suspect had been declared wanted by the Kwara State Police Command in connection with many underaged children that have disappeared, which have been linked to her syndicate,” he said.

Hundeyin further said that the Kwara State Police Command was contacted and confirmed that they had recovered some of the children, remaining only 11.

He said that on further interrogation, the suspect mentioned places she kept the other children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their current custodians were contacted and they admitted having the children.

” While awaiting operatives from Kwara State Police Command Anti-Trafficking Unit to come and harmonise the case, efforts are on to rescue the remaining eight children,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu working hard to fix economy, says Faleke

Tinubu working hard to fix economy, says Faleke

Lagos begins '20 Saturdays' Fresh Food Fair

Lagos begins '20 Saturdays' Fresh Food Fair

Abia Police arrest 3 EFCC impersonators robbing university students

Abia Police arrest 3 EFCC impersonators robbing university students

New Kogi Governor retains 9 out of Yahaya Bello's 16 commissioners

New Kogi Governor retains 9 out of Yahaya Bello's 16 commissioners

Enugu fireman who died battling midnight inferno laid to rest

Enugu fireman who died battling midnight inferno laid to rest

Tax office demands payment from Aisha Achimugu after Granada birthday bash

Tax office demands payment from Aisha Achimugu after Granada birthday bash

Alex Otti inspects Port Harcourt road, expresses satisfaction with progress

Alex Otti inspects Port Harcourt road, expresses satisfaction with progress

INEC to deploy 4,000 personnel for Feb 3 rerun polls in Kaduna

INEC to deploy 4,000 personnel for Feb 3 rerun polls in Kaduna

Police arrest suspected kingpin of human trafficking syndicate in Lagos

Police arrest suspected kingpin of human trafficking syndicate in Lagos

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]

Aregbesola begs Nigerians not to give up on democracy

8 leading UK boarding schools return to Abuja [theredpen]

8 leading UK boarding schools return to Abuja

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa [Shutterstock]

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa