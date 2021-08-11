RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest suspected herdsman with AK 47 riffle in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ogun on Wednesday said it arrested a suspected herdsman, identified simply as Mohammed, allegedly with AK 47 riffle.

Police arrest suspected herdsman with AK 47 riffle in Ogun. [This Day]

The Command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed in a statement in Ota, Ogun, that the suspect was arrested around Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi said that the operatives of the state police command on Tuesday apprehended the suspect following an intelligence information.

“The suspect was arrested following an information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Imeko Divisional Headquarters, that two young Fulanis were sighted at CAC Oha forest, Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon Local Government Area with AK 47 riffle.

“Upon the information, the DPO quickly mobilised his men, other stakeholders like the hunters, vigilante men, civil defence corps and stormed the said forest.

“After hours of combing the forest, one of the Fulanis, who identified himself as Mohammed, was seen hiding in the bush with one AK 47 riffle, and he was promptly arrested,” he said.

The PPRO said the arrested armed boy was strongly suspected to be member of kidnap syndicates who had been terrorising the area for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the entire forest be properly combed with the view to apprehend other members of his gang.

News Agency Of Nigeria

