The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two suspected gunrunners and manufacturers over alleged supply of firearms to suspected cultists and armed robbers.

The Command operatives also recovered guns and gun manufacturing tools from the suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested on Aug. 7 at various locations in the state.

Amaraizu noted that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad following an intelligence information.

He identified the suspects as Francis Offia, 47, a cripple from Mgbeneze Isu community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi and Cyprian Eze, 68, from Omasi village in Umuabi community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Suspects were nabbed based on intelligence information and revelations from a suspected cultists and armed robber identified as Ugochukwu Ogba, alias gentle, from Awhum in Udi Local Government Area and a lord with Aiye confraternity.

“Ogba had revealed that he bought two guns from Eze, the manufacturer at the rate of N35,000. The police operatives have recovered the two guns from Ogba,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had directed for a full scale investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects.