ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest suspected female gun runner in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara Police Command has arrested a suspected female gunrunner for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to bandits.

Police arrest suspected female gun runner in Zamfara.
Police arrest suspected female gun runner in Zamfara.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It had also succeeded in the arrest of other suspects for alleged possession of 1000 registered MTN Sim packs.

The command’s Public Relations Officer,, SP Mohammed Shehu disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau.

Shehu said that the suspected gunrunner Fatima Sani, 35, was arrested following an intelligence report over her alleged supply of arms and ammunition to bandits in the state from Lafia town in Nasarawa State.

He said: "On 13th Feb., Police detectives arrested the suspected female gunrunner in possession of 325 rounds of live ammunition.

The arrest followed the intelligence information obtained about her movement with the said exhibit from Lafia in Nassarawa state to a notorious bandit’s kingpin operating in Zamfara forest.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that she has been into the business.

“She further informed us that she had earlier supplied three AK 47 Rifles and 1000 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition to bandits operating in the state.”

The PPRO added that the woman, who was a native of Kaura-Namoda town in Zamfara would soon be arraigned in Court.

Shehu added: ‘”On 15th Feb. Police received intelligence report that one suspect was seen with uncountable number of registered MTN sim cards.

“Police operatives swung into action, arrested the suspect and conducted an on-the-spot search while the exibits of 1000 sim cards were recovered from him.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed that the sim cards were for sale to customers,” Shehu said.

According to the spokesperson, the command had on Feb 12, command through its community policing engagement acted on intelligence information that led to the arrest of some suspected kidnappers.

Shehu added that they were suspected to have been terrorising some parts of Kaduna, Kano, and other neighbouring states for long.

He added, "In the course of investigation, it was discovered that the suspects specialised in kidnapping business where unspecified number of people were abducted and collected millions of Naira as ransom.

“A member of the suspected syndicate, Thomas Ya’u confessed that he masterminded the kidnapping of his biological mother and three other victims.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest suspected female gun runner in Zamfara

Police arrest suspected female gun runner in Zamfara

David Lyon picks APC governorship form for Bayelsa

David Lyon picks APC governorship form for Bayelsa

PDP condemns attack on its party chieftain by thugs in Ebonyi

PDP condemns attack on its party chieftain by thugs in Ebonyi

Former Ekiti Governor, Segun Oni says he can never work for Tinubu

Former Ekiti Governor, Segun Oni says he can never work for Tinubu

Abuja pastor says only those endorsed by God will win elections

Abuja pastor says only those endorsed by God will win elections

How to locate your polling units ahead of 2023 general elections

How to locate your polling units ahead of 2023 general elections

Lagos police vow to prosecute anyone unleashing violence over naira crisis

Lagos police vow to prosecute anyone unleashing violence over naira crisis

Presidency slams El-Rufai over his claims on naira crisis and interim government

Presidency slams El-Rufai over his claims on naira crisis and interim government

Tinubu never asked governors to disregard President Buhari – APC

Tinubu never asked governors to disregard President Buhari – APC

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender