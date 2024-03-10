ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest suspected electrical cables thief in LASUTH

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police urged Lagos residents to safeguard their buildings under construction.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

The Police have arrested a 25-year-old suspect for alleged theft of electrical cables at Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said on his verified X handle, @benHundeyin on Sunday that the suspect was arrested by a security officer and handed over to the police.

“The suspect was apprehended by a vigilant security officer as he was emerging from a building under renovation in the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“He was caught with lots of electrical wires he ripped off the building,” he said.

According to the image maker, the investigation is ongoing.

He urged Lagos residents to safeguard their buildings under construction.

