The Police Command in Niger has arrested one Samaila Abdullahi of Fulani Camp in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State for allegedly committing armed robbery and kidnapping in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammadu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Minna.

Abubakar said the suspect, Samaila Abdullahi, 30 years of age and of Fulani Camp in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State was arrested for allegedly kidnapping one Yahaya Hamza of Fulani camp of Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State on Aug. 31, in Ishau village, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger.

”The victim who was en-route Kano to Niger when he was accosted by the suspect who happened to be his friend and convinced him to pass a night at Ishau village.

“On reaching the village, the suspect conspired with two of his accomplices now at large and took him hostage, robbed him of N 15, 000 and other valuables worth N16, 500 and demanded for the sum of N7 million as ransom,” he said.

The police spokesman said the victim was rescued unhurt without paying any ransom, and that investigation into the case had begun.