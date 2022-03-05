Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore

Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, was arrested on Feb. 24, following a petition of criminal defamation, injurious falsehood publication of news known to be false, against him.

His arrest followed a petition by former member, House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko, through his lawyers, Trifold Law & Partners, against Sahara Reporters Foundation.

Adeh said Marshall stood as surety for Sowore after he was granted an administrative bail with a promise to produce him the on Feb. 25.

She said the surety was arrested and immediately charged to court following his failure to produce Sowore for investigation on an agreed date as he promised.