The Nigeria Police Force in Moroko area of Lagos state has "unjustly' held hostage a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Shina Peller.

This was contained n a statement signed by the lawmaker's media aide, Kola Popoola, made available to Pulse on Monday, December 23, 2019.

According to Popoola, Peller was at Moroko police station to bail some of Club Quilox's customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the popular hangout spot.

"Prior to the kickoff of the 36-hours non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Hon. Peller had informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock," the aide said.

"On getting to Moroko police station, the police started harassing Hon. Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason."

He urged the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to intervene in the matter.