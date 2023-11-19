Police arrest serial goats’ thief in Kaduna

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), ASP Mansur Hassan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna, that the suspect was arrested on Saturday.

Hassan said that on Nov. 11, at about 0430hrs, a surveillance team and vigilante members, while on visibility patrol at the village arrested the 20-year-old suspect.

According to him, the suspect hails from Igwa village of Kagarko LGA.

He explained that the suspect armed himself with dangerous weapons and a facemask.

“The suspect, who specialised in stealing goats, confessed that there were two that came to the village to steal goats,” Hassan said.

He said when they sighted the patrol team, the other fleeing suspect ran away, while we arrested the second one.

“The other suspect who is at large ran to an unknown destination, but we will trail him and arrest him,” Hassan said.

The police spokesperson said that the suspect would be charged in Court after the preliminary investigations.

