Police arrest sacked FMC staff who tried to kill neighbour's son for alleged ritual

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Imo Police have confirmed the arrest of Mr Francis Chukwura, dismissed staff of Federal Medical Center (FMC), Owerri, who attempted to kill his neighbour”s son for alleged ritual purpose.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)
The command’s spokesman Mike Abattam (CSP) confirmed the arrest in a press statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Owerri.

He said the victim, Henry Ekwos 14, was lured by the suspect into his room and attempted to kill him after digging a shallow grave in his room before he was rescued.

“The incident occurred in Ubomiri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, on the 06/01/2022 where one Francis Chukwura lured his neighbours son, Henry Ekwos, into his room to help install whatsapp application for him in his phone.

“The unsuspecting boy innocently entered with him into his room where the suspect has already dug a grave-size pit.

“The boy, on seeing the grave-size pit in the room became suspicious and turned to run out, when the suspect picked up a machete and gave him several machete cuts on his head and body,” he said.

Abattam said the victim did not stop running and screaming for help, luckily, passers-by who heard his scream immediately alerted the police patrol team within the area.

He said on arrival at the scene, the police operatives were able to disarm the assailant, rescued the victim with the assistance of some members of the community.

The PPRO said the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical attention while the apprehended suspect was taken to the station .

“On interrogation, the suspect, is a dismissed staff of Federal Medical Center Owerri (FMC) and presently has no visible means of livelihood.

“He could not give a reasonable reason why he attempted to kill the victim, but on the grave-size pit he dug in his room, he said the wife was aware and it was done to hurt his landlord for giving him quit notice,” he said.

