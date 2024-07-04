ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest prankster in Abuja for creating viral 'rape' video

News Agency Of Nigeria

The arrest followed the circulation of accusatory videos on social media, in which the suspect was alleged to have committed heinous crimes, including rape.

Police arrest prankster, ZFancy over fake accusations video [Vanguard News]
Police arrest prankster, ZFancy over fake accusations video [Vanguard News]

Recommended articles

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday in Abuja, said that the prankster was arrested at an apartment in the Wuye area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the arrest followed the circulation of accusatory videos on social media, in which the suspect was alleged to have committed heinous crimes, including rape.

The police spokesman said the videos had caused significant apprehension among social media users. He said the suspect had claimed that the videos were scripted and that it was part of his attempt to regain the spotlight after a break.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Regardless, such actions have serious implications and cannot be taken lightly,” the force PRO said.

Adejobi said that the Nigeria Police Force had remained committed to maintaining public safety and ensuring that individuals were held accountable for actions that incite fear or disturb public peace.

He therefore warned pranksters and content creators to be law-abiding and be conscious of pranks that could pose threats to the public and jeopardise the general security of the nation.

The police spokesman further urged the public to remain calm as the Nigeria Police Force proceeds with the necessary legal actions in the case.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

Police arrest prankster in Abuja for creating viral 'rape' video

Police arrest prankster in Abuja for creating viral 'rape' video

UNIBEN shuts down indefinitely due to student protest on power outages

UNIBEN shuts down indefinitely due to student protest on power outages

Senate to investigate ex-service chiefs for alleged fund diversion

Senate to investigate ex-service chiefs for alleged fund diversion

UNICEF begs Nigerian States to access Child Nutrition Fund to save 9m children

UNICEF begs Nigerian States to access Child Nutrition Fund to save 9m children

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

EFCC urges parents to stop students from protesting against anti-graft operations

EFCC urges parents to stop students from protesting against anti-graft operations

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists [Businessday NG]

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]

Life expectancy in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world  — Peter Obi

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the Year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer