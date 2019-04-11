A Twitter user with username Covenant Buhari (@CovenantBuhari) had posted the 44 seconds video on Tuesday, April 9, showing the officer picking on the young man for being in possession of an iPhone X worth N250,000.

In the video, the officer protested that he can't afford to spend N250,000 on a car despite nearly 14 years in service. He was then filmed picking on someone else in a bus in what appeared to be a stop-and-search.

"Me, wey I dey work for over 13 years now, I never see motor buy for N250,000," he said.

A Police statement announced on Wednesday, April 10, that the officer, a sergeant, has been arrested and detained in custody.

"Also, orderly trial has commenced and the preceding will bring out appropriate disciplinary action on him," the statement read.

The statement further assured members of the public that the officer's behaviour is not a true reflection of the Force.

Officers of the Force have been notorious for widespread abuse of power with public scrutiny growing over the past couple of years on their conducts with the public.

Earlier this month, an officer of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS) of the Lagos State Police Command, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, shot and killed Kolade Johnson while his team was carrying out an indiscriminate arrest of a young man believed to have been targeted due to his dreadlocks. He was sacked from the Force and has been arraigned in court for murder.

Johnson's killing led to widespread calls for the implementation of meaningful police reform to curb harassment and brutality unleashed on helpless citizens. Protests were also held across many states on Friday, April 5.