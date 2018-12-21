Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested the Boko Haram mastermind responsible for the 2015 bombings in Kuje and Nyanya that killed at least 15 people in Abuja.

The suspect, identified as Umar Abdulmalik, was arrested on Thursday, December 20, 2018 while recovering from gunshot wounds he sustained in a shootout with the police unit three weeks ago in Abuja.

Even though news of his arrest was first reported by a member of the IRT on his Instagram account (﻿otunba_okoko_irtabjconnect﻿), it has been confirmed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who said the suspect will be paraded to the media very soon.

According to the IRT operative, one-eyed Abdulmalik is the mastermind of the Abuja bombings as well as the gang leader of a string of bank robberies in Edo and Ondo State, as well as multiple killings in Abuja and Kogi.

Abdulmalik is also accused of leading the attack that resulted in the death of 7 police officers at Galadimawa Roundabout in Abuja in July 2018, as well as responsible for the killing of officers in Lugbe and Gwagwalada, also in Abuja.

The suspect also allegedly led the assault on a prison in Minna, Niger state, an operation that led to the death of two people and the escape of over 200 prisoners. Over 100 remain at large.

Abdulmalik reportedly sustained bullet wounds when the IRT team engaged his gang in a shootout three weeks ago. Four of his gang members were arrested after the shootout.

"We arrested some of his gang members three weeks ago and recovered weapons from them," Moshood said.