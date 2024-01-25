ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest Nollywood actor Ibu’s son for alleged ₦50m fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mayegun said that the actor's wife, Stella-Maris, was initially managing the funds to defray the medical bills of her husband and sustain their family.

The department arrested Onyeabuchi alongside a woman identified as Jasmine Okekeagwu for the alleged fraud.

The department’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Aminat Mayegun, confirmed the arrest on Thursday in a statement.

Mayegun alleged that the actor’s son and the woman conspired and defrauded the actor of ₦50 million donated for his medical treatment.

She said that the department had also recovered the said amount allegedly stolen from the actor’s medical fundraising bank account.

The image maker said that, on Sept. 6, 2023, the defendant received a petition from Diamond Waves Law, on behalf of Mrs Stella-Maris Okafor (the actor’s wife), alleging the fraud.

According to the official, an investigation into the case established that, as part of efforts to fund the actor’s medical bills, he launched a public fund-raising initiative and attracted donations from many people of goodwill into a designated account.

Mayegun said that the actor’s wife, Stella-Maris, was initially managing the funds to defray the medical bills of her husband and sustain their family.

“However, along the line, the duo of Onyeabuchi Okafor and Jasmine Okekeagwu manipulated Mrs Okafor, took possession of the actor’s phone and hacked into the banking details.

“They, thereafter, re-installed the mobile banking applications of the actor on the phone of Onyeabuchi Okafor preparatory to the perfection of their preconceived fraudulent plans and wiped off the banking applications originally installed on the actor’s phone.

“They, thereby, took direct and full charge of banking activities of the actor in relation to the funds being donated by members of the public in support of his medical care,” she said.

Mayegu added that through the alleged fraudulent act, Onyeabuchi and Okekeagwu started transferring funds from the actor’s public fundraising account to Onyeabuchi’s personal bank account.

She alleged that forensic analysis of the duo’s illicit financial dealings established that a total of ₦50 million was successfully and criminally transferred from the account before their arrest.

The spokesperson said that the investigation also revealed text messages, via WhatsApp, between Onyeabuchi and Okekeagwu detailing, stage-by-stage, how they allegedly conspired and committed the fraud.

” It was also established that the two suspects, Jasmine and Onyeabuchi, had a sham marriage at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry, with plans to escape from the country to the UK, where they intended to settle with their proceeds of crime.

“They already applied for a UK Visa in furtherance to this plan, prior to their arrest.

“During the investigation, the stolen ₦50 million was traced to the bank account of Onyeabuchi.

“It was discovered that they had squandered a total of N5 million on questionable transactions, while the balance of ₦50 million was recovered from him."

The official said that the suspects were charged in court on Thursday.

