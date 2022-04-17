RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest man with 250 parcels of Cannabis in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Kano State on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old drug peddler, Agbo Victor, in possession of 250 parcels of Cannabis sativa.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, in Kano.

He said the suspect was intercepted while travelling in a car loaded with suspected weeds by operatives of the command at Kwanar Dangora in Kiru Local Government Area of the state.

Haruna-Kiyawa said the suspect transported the substance from Edo to a drug dealer in Kano, now at large.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Samaila Shuaibu-Dikko, directed the transfer of the case to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Narcotics Section for discreet investigation.

The spokesman said that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

While reiterating commitment of the command to rid the state of criminal activities, Haruna-Kiyawa urged the people to provide credible information to the police on suspicious persons and movements in their communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

