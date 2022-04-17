Police arrest man with 250 parcels of Cannabis in Kano

He said the suspect was intercepted while travelling in a car loaded with suspected weeds by operatives of the command at Kwanar Dangora in Kiru Local Government Area of the state.

Haruna-Kiyawa said the suspect transported the substance from Edo to a drug dealer in Kano, now at large.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Samaila Shuaibu-Dikko, directed the transfer of the case to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Narcotics Section for discreet investigation.

The spokesman said that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.